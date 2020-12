Enjoy an online artist talk and reception for the exhibit “A Time of Questioning” on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., via Zoom. The LAAA Critique Group Exhibition is curated by Shana Nys Dambrot and hosted by Shoebox Projects. Participating artists include Alexa Druyanoff, L. Aviva Diamond, Carl Shubs, Jeannine Chanin Penn, Julie Ascher, Justin Prough, Kevin Mischler, Leslie Barton, Sharon Koppelman and Snezana Saraswati Petrovic. The curator will discuss the works with the artists. The passcode is 887651. us02web.zoom.us/j/89527417340?pwd=RmswdFUxVElHN2xhVVlhOUlQY0gvZz09&fbclid=IwAR2ALmGQ65kcTd9_KzFAFN5liXUfWlQdSbn4nhXPXwCrlitxqelkixqELUE#success.