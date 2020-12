The Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce is raising support for the Karsh Center at Wilshire Boulevard Temple holiday charity drive and is asking people to make online donations through Dec. 25.

The chamber wants to make the holiday season brighter, particularly with so many people losing jobs and not being able to purchase presents for the holidays. When supporters make online purchases from the center’s Amazon wish list, families who regularly come to the center to pick up supplies and diapers will also be able to select toys. The Karsh Center has also created a wish list for everyday essentials to keep the food pantry and diaper distribution in operation.

The Karsh Family Social Service Center offers an array of cross-sector, integrated, and co-located social services. Through the Karsh Center, Wilshire Boulevard Temple and local organizations work together to offer comprehensive resources to the surrounding community in an easily accessible and culturally appropriate manner. The center seeks to meet the needs of all clients and help them achieve success in their lives, building a stronger community and stronger families in the process.

For information, email info@miraclemilechamber.org. To donate visit karshcenter.org/donate. To view the wish lists, visit amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/35WOO993QRZI7?ref_=wl_share and amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1N49POLG0Y62P?ref_=wl_share.