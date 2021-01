The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is holding a family workshop titled “Doodle a Creative Word Map” on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The program is part of the museum’s virtual Andell Family Sundays Anytime! Series. Be creative, discover new art and have fun from the comfort of home. The program is dedicated to the work of artist Yoshitomo Nara, which will inspire participants to doodle, share their love of music and create portraits. lacma.org/event/andell-family-sundays-anytime-doodle-creative-word-map.