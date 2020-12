Krispy Rice is a delivery-only restaurant conceived by hospitality com­pany SBE and inspired by Katsuya’s original spicy tuna bites. It’s a playful take on nigiri, with new options including vegan truffled avocado krispy rice, king salmon and yuzu krispy rice and a spicy hamachi version. There are also hand rolls and maki. The delivery-centric expansion is a partnership with Reef Kitchens, an ecosystem of urban spaces nationwide. Go-to combinations feature chef-curated selections of favorite dishes placed in carbon-neutral recyclable materials designed to maintain the integrity of the food during transit. Krispy Rice is currently available in the San Fernando Valley including North Hollywood, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Reseda and the surrounding areas for delivery daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Order through Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Go to krispyricebysbe.com.