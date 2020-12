On Dec. 1, “The Ellen K Morning Show” on KOST 103.5, kicked off the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ annual Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign. Giving Tuesday is the international day of charitable giving that takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

KOST 103.5 dedicated 12 hours of programming to Giving Tuesday and featured interviews with patient families, hospital leaders, celebrity supporters and sponsoring partners.

“We are grateful to our friends at KOST for partnering with us for a fifth consecutive Giving Tuesday event,” CHLA President and CEO Paul Viviano said. “We rely on the generosity of our supporters and this year their support is more crucial than ever.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted how our community, our country and the world can function, but we have not allowed it to impede CHLA’s ability to provide lifesaving care to our pediatric patients,” he added.

“Over the years my admiration for the incredible work that is done at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has deepened,” said Ellen K, whose son, Calvin, is a former patient. “My KOST family and I are honored to once again have the opportunity to share with our audience some truly inspirational patient stories, and highlight the tireless efforts of the doctors, nurses, child life staff and all of the other frontline workers that make CHLA the jewel of our city.”

CHLA’s year-end fundraising campaign is a month-long appeal to the community to donate funds that will directly support the pediatric medical care CHLA provides.

CHLA is the primary safety net hospital for all families in need of highly specialized pediatric care. Donations to the campaign through the end of the year will ensure that every patient treated at CHLA receives the critical, lifesaving care they need.

Blueair, a leading international producer of air purifiers designed in Sweden, was Giving Tuesday’s premier matching sponsor with a $200,000 gift.

In addition, throughout December, for every contribution of $35 or more, CHLA will provide a copy of “Natalie Portman’s Fables” to a child in the hospital. The New York Times best-selling children’s book, written by Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer and activist Natalie Portman, retells three classic fables with a modern take on timeless life lessons.

Visit kost1035.com/chla to donate.