La Vigilia 2020 from Providence

On Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, enjoy Providence’s annual Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes at home. Start with baccala al tartufo nero, crudo of wild Japanese yellowtail with winter citrus; cannelloni with scallop and lobster; Cacciucco Livornese with monkfish, mussels, clams, squid and fennel; olive oil schiacciata, and finish with a bûche de Noël. This special feast is $160 per person. Substitutions will politely be declined. To order, visit exploretock.com. 5955 Melrose Ave., (323)460-4170.

Jane Q safe at home for the holidays

Executive chef Jeffrey Williams is hosting a Very Merry Q remotely on Dec. 23-24 from 3 to 9 p.m. The exclusive menu features a half Peking duck, braised lamb, roasted arctic char, red kuri squash, winter root veggies and a cookie plate. There is also a mulled wine kit to bring home. The prix fixe menu is $57 per person, and à la carte items start at $6. Call directly for safe pickup or order for delivery via Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash. 1800 Argyle Ave., (213)279-3534.

The Cat and Fiddle Restaurant and Pub

Order a festive holiday dinner until Dec. 22, for pickup or delivery on Dec. 23-24. Each meal comes with one Christmas cracker per person. Start with a tomato basil soup or mixed organic green salad. Choose one of three entrées starting with beef Wellington with mushrooms wrapped in puff pastry, potato carrot mash and sauteed spinach. Other choices include roasted turkey with chestnut apricot stuffing, spicy garlic Brussels sprouts and carrots with maple syrup, or a vegan nut roast Wellington wrapped in gluten-free puff. Finish with a fresh pear and apple crumble with custard or sticky toffee pudding with cream. For $12.50, the mulled wine kit comes with simmered red wine with cloves, cinnamon and lemon peel with a brandy float. For more menu options visit direct.chownow.com/order/25199/locations/37245. The Cat and Fiddle Restaurant and Pub is also selling Christmas baskets filled with hand-selected British imported goodies such as candies, tea, crisps, shortbread biscuits and more. 742 N. Highland Ave., (323)468-3800.

Christmas dinner from Lucques Catering

Wagyu ribeye for two is available through Dec. 19 for $250. The team is also making a special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner kit for pickup and delivery on Dec. 23-24. The elegant menu offers an arugula and radicchio salad with pears and hazelnuts and an oven-ready, standing rib roast with shallots, red wine and horseradish cream. Sides include wild mushroom and potato gratin, farro and black rice with kabocha squash, Brussels sprouts with balsamic and pancetta, and Parker House dinner rolls. Finish with a rich chocolate hazelnut torte with vanilla rum Chantilly for dessert. The Christmas menu serves six and is priced at $425. Add holiday cookies or hand painted Hanukkah cookies for $36 a dozen, and some of Larder Baking Company breads. Lucques Catering also offers just an oven-ready standing rib roast, oven-ready brined turkey and pastry chef Shannon Swindle’s Christmas stollen ordered separately before Dec. 19. Pickup on Dec. 23-24 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit Tock for ordering. 345 N. Maple Drive, (310)800-1789.

Jar Christmas Takeout

Chef Suzanne Tracht’s modern chop house offers a menu of signature dishes and elegant specials in December. The à la carte holiday menu includes Suzanne’s Belgian red endive Caesar; iceberg wedge with blue cheese or Thousand Island; legendary char sui pork chop, pot roast and prime steaks. For family-style dinners, pre-order braised lamb shank for two; bone-in pork loin for up to six people; or a 4.5 pound roast rib eye filet with creamy horseradish sauce that serves up to five people. Jar’s desserts include a chocolate or butterscotch pudding or banana cream pie. Add a classic Jar Manhattan or naughty martini from the list of specialty cocktail kits. They are also making mezcal Mexican hot chocolate or spiced apple old fashioned. They are available in 6-ounce or 34-ounce bottles. All food and beverage selections are packaged for easy warming or assembly so small groups can get together and celebrate with traditional holiday favorites. To order go online thejar.com or book on Toast. 8225 Beverly Blvd., (323)655-6566.

Festive Sushi Roku Bento Boxes

Bento boxes travel well and provide a variety of fresh Asian flavors for a complete meal. Each box features a garden salad with yuzu ginger dressing, spicy marinated Japanese cucumber, Cha-Han vegetable fried rice, sautéed green beans with garlic sauce, tempura popcorn rock shrimp with a miso glaze and a choice of grilled proteins that include marinated free-range chicken, teriyaki salmon, New York steak or A-5 Wagyu steak with ponzu sauce. Order at sushiroku.com, or call the restaurant directly. 1401 Ocean Ave., (310)458-4771; 33 Miller Alley, (626)683-3000.

Gracias Madre West Hollywood tamales

Fill your tamale cravings by adding this holiday staple to your table this season with Gracias Madre’s vegan sweet and savory tamales to go. This plant-based Mexican food favorite helmed by executive chef Mario Alberto invites vegans and non-vegans alike to enjoy Christmas artichoke mole verde tamales and jackfruit barbacoa rosemary sage tamales for $48 a dozen. Pre-order at graciasmadre.co/tamales before Sunday, Dec. 20, for pick-up on Wednesday, Dec. 23, between 1 to 10 p.m. 8905 Melrose Ave., (323)978-2170.

Uplifters Kitchen’s plant-based holiday

For a vegetarian or vegan-friendly holiday celebration, order Everything but the Turkey with à la carte plant-based dishes that include roasted beets with whipped feta, mashed sweet potatoes and farro-stuffed acorn squash with tahini dressing. Guests can preorder online on Toast or by calling the cafe. 2819 Ocean Park Blvd., (424)268-4904.

The Raymond 1886 Holiday Menu

Enjoy a three-course Christmas Eve prix-fixe menu for up to four people. Start with a beet and chicory salad; a whole branzino or 16-ounce porterhouse steak with sides, potatoes gratin and dinner rolls. Finish with a Christmas butterscotch budino with bay leaf ice cream or whipped vanilla ganache with peppermint tulle and spruce butter. Preorder deadline for takeout is today, Dec. 17. Dinner for two is $100 and for four people it is $200. Available for pickup or delivery via Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates. 1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., (626)441-3136.

CropSwap for the Holidays

Golden State Papayas is one of the local growers on CropSwap offering a variety of boxes during the holidays. Their pizza box includes dough, 5 ounces of Drake’s Family Farm goat cheese, half a pound of rare and heirloom mushrooms, two heads of winter lettuce, three to five pears and one 8.5-ounce jar of Count of Monte Pesto super greens pesto made from basil, arugula, onions, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, olive and sunflower oil, lemon, balsamic and salt. The ingredients in the kit make two pizzas and a large salad. Order one time only or by the subscription and each week you will receive a box with different organic, locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. They also have an apple box that arrives with eight different seasonal apples and a 16.7-ounce jar of organic vegan salted caramel sauce made with dates, cashews and coconut milk with a hint of vanilla, a pinch of seal salt and touch of maple syrup. Go to cropswap.com or the CropsSwap app and click on Golden State Papayas to order pizza kit boxes. For the Count of Monte Pesto, go to IG @martinabuckley819 and message her. She is happy to deliver her 8.5-ounce jars of pesto for $15 each and 18-ounce jars of salted caramel for $19 throughout the Beverly Press readership areas.

Goldbelly Christmas PieCaken

Goldbelly collaborated with television personality and chef Zac Young to get his take on the most popular desserts for the holidays – pecan pie, eggnog cheesecake and red velvet cake – and layers each with amaretto buttercream before topping with sweet and tart cherry pie filling. The PieCaken is 8 inches in diameter, 5 inches tall and nearly 6 pounds in weight. A whole cake can be cut into eight large servings or 16 smaller slices. Since its distinctive layers include pie, cheesecake and cake, it’s satisfying, filling and just a few bites will gratify any sweet tooth lover’s craving. The Christmas PieCaken is $99 and can be delivered nationwide. It’s one of the sweetest Christmas gifts to send to loved ones who you can’t be with this year. Order at goldbelly.com/the-piecaken-shop/the-christmas-piecaken?ref=merchant.

Air Vodka delivered to your home

The world’s first carbon-negative spirit, Air Vodka with natural flavors, is now available in West Hollywood and the surrounding areas. Founded by Greg Constantine and Stafford Sheehan, Air Company aims to create a positive impact on the planet while delivering the most pristine sipping, impurity-free alcohol. The $65 a bottle spirit is available at Golden Rule Liquor, Du Vin Wine and Spirits, Liquor Time Liquor, and can be ordered at aircompany.com. Delivery services include Drizly, Minibar Delivery and ReserveBar. Golden Rule Liquor, 7753 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)654-3337; Du Vin Wine and Spirits, 540 N. San Vicente Blvd., (310)855-1161; and Liquor Time Liquor, 7873 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)654-5283.

Casa Vega cocktails

Celebrating its 65th anniversary next year, the family-owned Mexican institution is offering festively named holiday cocktails to-go, via its new drive-thru. Try the Red Ryder made with sparkling rose, Chambord, pomegranate, red sugar rim and a mint garnish for $11. The Son-of-a-Nutcracker is Tito’s vodka mixed with ginger beer, pomegranate juice, pomegranates and mint for $13. Keep the Change, Ya Filthy Animal! is Casa Vega’s famous Mexican coffee, 1800 Reposado, Kahlua and whipped cream, $12. How about a Snowball Margarita – coconut margarita with toasted coconut rum or Dreidel I Shall Play – red sangria, seasonal fruit, cinnamon sticks, each for $11. 13301 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks. (818)788-4868.

Bread is popping up on Beverly

Jyan Isaac Bread, westside start-up bakery by 19-year-old Jyan Horwitz (son of Bruce Horwitz of The Tasting Kitchen) will have a retail pop -up in Los Angeles at Harvey’s Cafe on Beverly and Laurel downstairs from the Easton Gym. His breads are all naturally fermented sourdough, no commercial yeast. The pop-up will be open Wednesday – Sundays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until sold out. Order online at jyanisaacbread.com. 8051 Beverly Blvd.