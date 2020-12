Spago Beverly Hills holiday meals

Enjoy Christmas Eve through New Year’s Eve festive meals from Spago Beverly Hills. Tonight, Christmas Eve, the menu includes chestnut soup, a winter green salad, Parker House rolls, and a choice of loup de mer, herb-crusted rack of Colorado lamb, whole Christmas duck or a 64-ounce prime rib roast. Also, select two sides, which include roasted winter vegetables, creamed spinach, gratin Dauphinoise or green beans with shallots and thyme. Finish with a buche de Noel. This special dinner serves two to three people and can be picked up or delivered tonight. On Saturday, Dec. 26, Spago is preparing an Explore Thailand dinner for $33 a person with a minimum of two people. On Dec. 27, it’s Spago Honey Stung Fried Chicken Night with all the fixings for $44 per person. During NYE, pick up from Spago hors d’oeuvre and dinner. Order at exploretock.com/spagobeverlyhills. 176 N. Canon Drive., (310)385-0880.

Celebrate a Carbon Beach Club Christmas weekend

From the comfort of your own home, Malibu Beach Inn’s signature restaurant, Carbon Beach Club, is offering a prix fixe Christmas menu featuring locally sourced and seasonal winter favorites. Chef Ryan Caldwell’s specially curated menu includes a choice of three starters such as a lobster bisque, and entrees that include maple-thyme glazed heritage ham, local cioppino or Creekstone prime rib. Finish with a chocolate caramel tart or sticky toffee pudding. It also comes with a limoncello digestif. This prix fixe menu is available today, Dec. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 26, or until the meals are sold out. Call to place your order for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 22878 Pacific Coast Highway, (310)460-7509.

photo courtesy of Taqueando

Taqueando at home

On Dec. 29, enjoy a Taqueando at home party box curated by journalist Bill Esparza. Boxes must be ordered before Dec. 26 and picked up on Dec. 28. Inside the box are a variety of tacos from Tuetano Taqueria and Chicas Tacos, plus ingredients to make ceviche from La Guerrerense. There are tamales from Tamales Elena y Antojitos, and a burrito from Mujer Divina. Ingredients to make homemade salsa from La Casita Mexicana are included too. The food box is $50 plus a $4.67 fee on Eventbrite. For $100 plus $7.72 fee, enjoy the food box plus beverages. Start with a tequila cocktail from Madre and some mezcal from El Silencio. Beers from Tecate and a Michelada kit from Salsa Sinaloa, plus a few surprises complete the box. A portion of proceeds from sales will go toward CIELO, a local nonprofit that works with indigenous communities in L.A. On Dec. 29, starting at noon, watch a livestream in the comfort of your home hosted by Esparza. The hour-long festivities will feature chefs Enrique Olvera, Wes Avila and Raul Ortega of Mariscos Jalisco. Watch cooking demos from La Guerrerense, La Casita Mexicana, as well as cocktail demonstrations and tastings from Madre and El Silencio. Preorder your box at taqueandofest.com and pick up at the former Church and State restaurant. 1850 Industrial St.

Jar New Year’s Takeout

Suzanne Tract’s New Year’s Eve special dinner menu is on Thursday, Dec. 31, from noon to 6 p.m. Jar will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. To order online à la carte meals and cocktail kits visit thejar.com or go to Toast. 8225 Beverly Blvd., (323)655-6566.

Eataly L.A. NYE and New Year’s Day brunch

Ring in 2021 with a Festa di Mezzanotte (New Year’s Eve) kit featuring an Aperol Spritz kit and curated salumi and formaggi board. There is also a fresh shrimp cocktail, and a traditional Italian dish for good luck called cotechino con lenticchie. The kit also has a panettone cake and a bottle of sparkling wine for $300. On New Year’s Day, enjoy an Italian-style brunch featuring traditional strata with farm eggs and Rovagnati prosciutto cotto, White Moustache yogurt parfait with fresh fruit and Bearclaw Kitchen granola. There is also a box of house-made Italian mini pastries and a Bellini cocktail made with Prosecco and peach. This brunch kit is $135 and must be ordered by Dec. 27. Email la-preorders@eataly.com for pickup on Dec. 31. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., (213)310-8000.

Cassia’s NYE and pastrami hoagie

Order before Monday, Dec. 28, chef Bryant Ng’s NYE six-course, heat-and-serve takeout package that includes five-spiced butternut squash and sweet potato soup, Boudin sticky rice and honey-lemongrass baked ham with bourbon glaze. It also comes with Sichuan pepper jelly and Vietnamese black peppercorn corn bread. There is also a vegetarian dinner option for one to six people. Prices start at $135 and the package includes beads, noisemakers and poppers. Four lucky guests will receive a red envelope with a Cassia gift card with their package. Cassia offers affordable bubbles to higher-end Champagnes. Order an individual cocktail or a Make it Boozy package that serves two people and includes the punch and a half bottle of Champagne for $98. Order on Tock before noon on Monday, Dec. 28, and pickup curbside on Dec. 31 from noon to 6 p.m. Cassia also has a new takeout item through Tock for pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The Cassia Pastrami Hoagie comes on a garlic-scallion roll with brown mustard, Thousand Island dressing, curried ground short rib, provolone and Swiss cheese. It’s served with a small Caesar salad and french fries dusted with Vietnamese-Cajun seasoning. This special meal is $39 and available for pre-order now for Wednesday pickup. cassiala.com. 1314 Seventh St., (310)393-6699.

Jane Q NYE

Enjoy NYE at home popping some bottles while Jane Q’s executive chef Jeffrey Williams prepares fresh lobster pasta, a seared Wagyu New York strip, Spatchcock hen, roasted white asparagus, shrimp cocktail and a pear tart tatin to-go. Food can be ordered as a multi-course prix fixe or a la carte to craft your own evening of celebratory treats. In addition to the festive menu, enjoy alcoholic boxes with party gear. This exclusive offering is available for safe pick up or delivery on Dec. 31 from 3 to 9 p.m. Prices range from a prix fixe dinner of $67 to à la carte items starting at $12. Delivery is also available via Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash. 1800 Argyle Ave., (213)279-3534.

Boxwood weekend brunch at home

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills’s signature restaurant is offering brunch items to enjoy at home. À la carte items feature pastries such as chocolate babka, and pineapple and ginger scones. Warm dishes include a breakfast burrito; chicken and Liège Belgian-style waffles and Luxardo cherries; BLT with fried egg; and poached lobster with roasted red pepper, tomato and Hollandaise sauce served with an English Muffin. Beverages to pick up include morning smoothies, a selection of cold-pressed juices and a $26 bloody mary that serves two people and includes bacon rashers, olives, spiced shrimp and Belvedere vodka. Call to order and for pickup instructions. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., (310)358-7788.

Umami Burger ghost kitchens

Umami Burger expands with ghost kitchens in Westchester, Westwood and Beverly Hills and two more openings planned in Venice and Brentwood for January. As part of C3, a virtual kitchen and mobile delivery restaurant platform from the founders of SBE, Umami Burger can be delivered throughout the city. Freshly ground beef burgers include the signature Umami cheeseburger, the decadent Umami double-truffle burger and a selection of Impossible burgers. Also on the menu is Sam’s Krispy Chicken Sandwich and cheesy potato tots. Umami combo boxes start at $35 featuring chef-curated selections of favorite dishes that make a perfect meal for lunch or dinner. Umami Burger is currently available for delivery daily from noon to 10 p.m. through DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. To order and pickup, go to umamiburger.com.

Real Coconut Kitchen boxes

Enjoy a pantry box filled with grain-free, dairy-free and gluten-free items delivered to your door from Real Coconut Kitchen. Items include taste-tempting staple items to make your own healthy breakfast, snack, lunch and dinner at home. Weekly pantry box items may include grain-free bagels, vegan hemp burgers, plantain bread, apple and cinnamon cereal, tortilla wraps, Himalayan salt chips, spinach and coconut cheese dip, coconut cheese, and rosemary and thyme crackers. Follow founder Daniella Hunter’s recipes by ordering her new cookbook “Nourish Yourself, Nurture Our World” on ChowNow. The cookbook features personal stories and more than 100 plant-focused, gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free Mexican-inspired recipes, bringing the healthy flavors from her renowned Real Coconut Kitchen straight into your own home. Delivery is available within a 25-mile radius and includes Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. Order a one-time box or weekly boxes on ChowNow for pickup, curbside or delivery at chownow.com/order/20404/locations/29397. 23401 Civic Center Way, Malibu.