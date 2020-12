The Hammer Museum at UCLA announced eight new board members: Charles Gaines and Mary Osako to its Board of Directors; and Dee Kerrison, Christine Meleo Bernstein, Lari Pittman, Keith Rivers, Komal Shah and Ann Soh Woods to its Board of Advisors.

Gaines is a highly influential artist and professor at CalArts, and Osako is UCLA’s first vice chancellor for strategic communications. Kerrison, Meleo Bernstein, Shah and Soh Woods are passionate art collectors and patrons with successful careers in finance, film and television, tech and spirits, respectively. Pittman is a celebrated artist and UCLA professor, and Rivers is an avid arts supporter and former NFL linebacker.

“This year has been demanding on many fronts, but we are galvanized by the addition of eight passionate and thoughtful members to our Board of Directors and Board of Advisors,” Hammer Museum Director Ann Philbin said. “The range of their expertise and perspectives will help us navigate the many challenges ahead, including the necessary work of upending the status quo for museums and working toward equity and racial justice.”

The Board of Directors is the museum’s governing body and the addition of Gaines and Osako brings the number of board members to 22. The Board of Advisors, consisting of 32 members, supports the museum’s program and the Hammer Contemporary Collection.

Los Angeles-based artist Gaines is celebrated for his works on paper and acrylic glass, photographs, drawings, musical compositions, and installations that investigate how rule-based procedures influence representation and construct meaning.

A Los Angeles native and UCLA alumna, Osako has more than 20 years of experience leading complex communications efforts at some of the most innovative Fortune 500 companies in the world.

Kerrison currently serves as treasurer of the Noah Purifoy Foundation and previously served on the boards of the Mistake Room and the William H. Johnson Foundation for the Arts, which offered a juried prize to emerging African-American artists.

Bernstein and her husband/partner Armyan own the independent film and television company Beacon Picture. Bernstein, who is also a sculptor, is involved in many local arts organizations in Los Angeles as well as New York.

Pittman is an artist and faculty member of the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. He has had major exhibitions at the Institute of Contemporary Art, London, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Hammer Museum.

An avid art collector of contemporary art, Rivers has been serving on the executive committee of the Hammer’s Collective patron group since its founding in 2018. A former NFL linebacker, Rivers played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants and also the Buffalo Bills. His collection ranges from prominent artists like John Baldessari, Barbara Kruger, Kerry James Marshall and Kara Walker to emerging international artists he discovers in his travels.

Shah was an early female pioneer in the Silicon Valley tech world and is now focused on supporting the arts and empowering women as a philanthropist, angel investor, and collector with a focus on women and artists of color. Shah is a trustee of SFMOMA and the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. She is also on the Stanford Art Council and the acquisition committee at the Tate.

Soh Woods is a pioneering entrepreneur in the spirits industry and a passionate supporter of contemporary art. In 2014, she founded Soh Spirits LLC, developing Kikori Whiskey into the first Japanese rice whiskey offered in the United States. She is a longstanding member of the museum’s Hammer Circle patron group and a supporter of emerging artists from Los Angeles and also the Korean diaspora.

For more information, visit hammer.ucla.edu.