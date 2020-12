During the regular meeting of the California Film Commission, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, 4th District, called on her fellow commission members to update the California Film Tax Credit Program to reward productions that meet certain diversity standards.

Hahn said she hoped the program could be modeled off the diversity requirement announced in September by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

“Representation both in front of and behind the camera matters. We have powerful tools at our disposal, and we need to do our part to encourage diversity and inclusion in the films, TV shows and commercials that are awarded these much-sought after tax credits,” Hahn said.

The California Film Tax Credit Program could be adjusted to award “bonus points” to productions that meet certain diversity standards. The program already awards bonus points for filming at certain locations and other standards deemed important.

The current tax credit program includes $330 million of available tax credits for productions across the state.

For information, visit film.ca.gov.