Settle in with your favorite beverage on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m., when the Fountain Theatre concludes its 2020 monthly Saturday Matinee series with an Old Hollywood-themed holiday party with games and online play reading. Actress Karen Kondazian, a lifetime member of the Actors Studio and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award-winner, will portray Hollywood legend Bette Davis in “Interviewing Miss Davis,” by Laura Maria Censabella. Inspired by a true event in Censabella’s life, the one-act play is set in 1985 as Davis interviews a new personal assistant (Wonjung Kim) upon learning that her current, beloved assistant and nurse, Jacqueline (Aleisha Force), is leaving. Admission is free. fountaintheatre.com.