Forest Lawn’s virtual celebration of the feast day Our Lady of Guadalupe (Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe) will take place virtually on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

This bilingual observance of one of the most significant Mexican holidays will be a brightly colored and vivid event, bringing pageantry honoring the patron saint of the Americas into the homes of viewers. The authentic ceremony will include a bilingual religious service, Mariachi music, and a Ballet Folklorico Internacional dance performance.

Highlights for the virtual event include a bilingual service led by the Rev. Mario Juarez from Christ Cathedral in Orange County, Mariachi music performed by Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Mexicana and a dance performance by Ballet Folklorico Internacional.

“Forest Lawn looks forward to bringing this year’s Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration into the homes of our community,” said Rodolfo Saenz, senior vice president marketing at Forest Lawn. “The vibrant virtual celebration is a beautiful way to honor the patron saint of the Americas and to kick off the holiday season.”

The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is one of the most popular holidays in Mexico, and one that is gaining in popularity in the United States. In the traditional fiesta, Catholics from across Mexico and other countries make pilgrimages to see an image of the Virgin Mary, and children dress in traditional costumes and are blessed in churches.

The holiday celebrates the belief that Saint Juan Diego, the first indigenous American Roman Catholic saint and a patron to indigenous Americans, encountered Mary in Mexico City on Dec. 9 and 12 in 1531.

According to the narrative, Mary appeared and spoke to St. Diego in his native Nahuatl language and told him to ask the local bishop to build a church on Tepeyac Hill. The bishop wanted proof of this encounter, so he asked for a miraculous sign. St. Diego went to Tepeyac Hill and found roses blooming in a location where cactus had previously grown. He then returned to the bishop with an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe on his cloak. The bishop was convinced and built a church in her honor.

Streaming is available via Forest Lawn’s Facebook page, live and following the event at facebook.com/ForestLawn.