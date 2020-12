In advance of the opening of the exhibition “Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style” at Forest Lawn Museum, the museum joined together with Judson studios last night, Dec. 9, for a virtual event celebrating the work.

As part of the online event, which can be viewed on Forest Lawn’s YouTube page, fifth generation president David Judson and writer Steffie Nelson, co-authors of the new book “Judson: Innovation in Stained Glass,” talked about the 124-year old Highland Park studio with Forest Lawn Museum Director James Fishburne.

The upcoming exhibition shines a new light on contemporary and historic stained glass. Founded in 1897, the Los Angeles-based studio has been a leader in the field of stained glass for more than 120 years. The exhibition includes nearly 100 original stained glass artworks, preparatory drawings, archival photographs, oil paintings, and watercolors, many of which have never before been exhibited.

For more information, visit forestlawn.com.