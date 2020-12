Health care workers at hospitals in the local area began receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine late last week, including the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

The workers were among the first in the nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. Health care workers in Cedars-Sinai’s intensive care units and emergency department voluntarily received the first vaccinations, hospital officials said.

“I am incredibly excited to be among the first group of health care workers to be offered the vaccine,” said Dr. Sam Torbati, co-chair and medical director of the Ruth and Harry Roman Emergency Department at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “The vaccine gives us an additional, invisible shield and layer of protection.”

The state and the Los Angeles County Health Department coordinated the distribution of the first 82,873 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which were designated for frontline health care workers. Cedars-Sinai was among the first hospitals to receive the vaccines because it has capacity and freezers to store 450,000 doses of the drug at ultra-cold temperatures. The vaccines went to 83 hospitals throughout the county. A second allotment of 48,750 vaccines was expected to reach hospitals this week.

“To actually be involved in the planning and thinking through how we’re going to make this available to our health care workers, and ultimately to patients here and elsewhere is extraordinarily exciting, and we’re so hopeful,” said Rita Shane, chief pharmacy officer for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “I feel very privileged to be a part of this.”

At Olympia Medical Center, the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were given to health care workers on Dec. 18.

“This vaccine is truly a milestone in the history of medicine,” said Dr. Peter Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist and chairman of Olympia Medical Center’s Infection Control Committee. “I encourage you to have your friends and colleagues who might be skeptical [about the vaccine] talk to their doctors about why it makes sense to get immunized.”

Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Hollywood is also among the hospitals to administer vaccines to health care workers. Even prior to approval, the hospital participated in the clinical trials for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and another vaccine by Moderna approved on Dec. 18 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department anticipates receiving 116,600 doses of the Moderna vaccines by the end of this week, and those vaccines will be earmarked for workers at 338 skilled nursing facilities throughout the county, as well as emergency medical technicians and paramedics. It is estimated that approximately 70,000 health care workers and patients in nursing homes, 16,000 EMTs and paramedics, and 300 additional health care workers will receive the Moderna vaccine during the first allocation.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department has also announced preliminary plans for further distribution of vaccines in the coming weeks. Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the next group to receive vaccines are health care workers in specialty clinics, dental clinics and other oral health clinics, and pharmacy staff not included in previous allocations. Next would be people 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as firefighters, law enforcement officials, teachers and school staff, manufacturing workers, correctional workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit and grocery store workers. The next group to receive vaccines would be those who are 65 years or older and individuals 16 years and older with significant underlying health conditions. No dates or timeline was provided for further vaccine distribution.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) said the swift approval of vaccines and their distribution to local hospitals has generated a new sense of optimism.

“That multiple safe and effective vaccines were developed, tested and mass produced in less than a year is nothing short of miraculous. It’s also a testament to science – to the decades of research in vaccine efficacy, to the dedication of scientists and researchers working around the clock and to the courage of clinical trial participants,” Schiff said. “As we watch frontline health care workers receive their vaccines in Los Angeles and across the country, we are filled with new hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. But we’re not out of the woods yet, not by a long shot, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to surge dangerously and ICUs across Southern California are at full capacity. We have to keep wearing masks, social distance and limit nonessential travel and gatherings with those outside our immediate households until the vaccine is widely available. We can turn the corner on this deadly and dark chapter in our nation’s history, so long as we persevere for a few more months and keep following public health guidance. We can and will get through this together.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer echoed that sentiment.

“The only path forward right now that has a chance at stopping the surge is to stay home as much as possible and to enjoy the holidays with just our immediate household. This means no extended in-person family gatherings. The risks of doing so are just too dangerous,” Ferrer said. “Another spike in cases from the winter holidays will be disastrous for our hospital system and ultimately, will mean many more people simply won’t be with us in 2021. While we are so encouraged that vaccines have arrived and our frontline health care workers are beginning to receive vaccinations, it will take many months to immunize the entire population of L.A. County. Your actions this week and beyond will determine whether we get through the next two months without continuing to experience horrifying increases in hospitalizations and deaths.”