The annual Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising “Debut Show,” celebrating the creativity of graduating designers, will be streamed live on YouTube on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m.

More than 100 garments will be seen in this virtual presentation of 10 advanced fashion design students’ first collections. Four graduates in Theater Costume Design will present an array of designs interpreting the theme of Giacomo Puccini’s opera, “Turandot.”

The fashion and theater costume designers-to-be work over nine months to create looks that will be featured on the runway.

This celebration was originally planned for April 2020, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

“We are so excited to have the fashion show in the incredible Cooper Design Building in downtown L.A., and more importantly, all of you will have a front row seat to see the fabulous FIDM ‘Debut Runway Show,’” FIDM Co-Chair of Fashion Design Nick Verreos said.

“These collections showcase the diversity in design that makes Southern California the nucleus of style,” FIDM Co-Chair of Fashion Design David Paul said.

This year’s Debut designers hail from countries all over the world, including Indonesia, Korea, Japan, Iran and across the United States.

The link to watch the free show is bit.ly/VirtualDebutShow.