Start with a curated salumi and formaggi board of cured meats and cheeses and Italy’s classic lasagna alla Bolognese offering layers of house-made lasagna sheets, rich ragu, bechamel and Parmigiano-Reggiano DOP. The chefs are also preparing a porcini-rubbed prime rib alongside sides that include truffle mashed potatoes and roasted squash with toasted farro. The package also comes with a bottle of wine and signature tiramisu and an artisanal fluffy panettone cake. The Eataly Holiday box serves four people for $275 or eight people for $525. Order by tomorrow, Dec. 18, for pickup on Dec. 23-24. Holiday gifts and ordering is available to eataly.com/us_en/stores/los-angeles/holiday-market-los-angeles. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., (213)310-8000.