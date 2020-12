Responding to the pandemic, Cinelounge has reopened as an outdoor drive-in theater in a lot on Las Palmas Bouelvard in Hollywood. From Friday, Dec. 18, through Thursday, Dec. 24, the new George Clooney feature “The Midnight Sky” will be shown. The post-apocalyptic story follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Other films featured during the coming week include the sci-fi/action movie “Breach” and the romance/comedy “Sister of the Groom.” The fist showtime is 4:55 p.m. Admission is $40 per vehicle. 1625 N. Las Palmas Blvd. arenascreen.com.