The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation announced last month that it has been named as a recipient of Beyond Sport’s 2020 Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Awards supported by the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation. The 2020 Beyond Sport Collective Impact Award has a focus on racial equity and honors the best community sport organizations across the United States. The award creates a space for collaboration in finding the ways to harness team sports to address racial inequities and support Black communities. LADF was selected for its outstanding work using baseball and softball to address racial inequality and its dedication to working in partnership for the greater good of youth and society.

Now in its 12th year, the 2020 Beyond Sport Global Awards celebrate, support, raise awareness and provide funding for ways sport is being used to help make the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals a reality. LADF is one of four organizations from across the nation selected to work over the course of the year to create innovative sports-based solutions to address systemic racism, inequality and injustice in the United States.

They will receive grant funding made possible by the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, business support tools and strategic guidance from an expert advisory panel that includes Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Play Equity Fund, RISE and Nascimento Foundation.

“As the world and the global sporting community face unprecedented challenges, Beyond Sport is committed to using the power of sport to create solutions to global challenges and spur positive social change,” said Nick Keller, Beyond Sport founder and president. “The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is being recognized for their multi-pronged approach within numerous programs aimed at uplifting the Black community.”

Named 2020 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, LADF champions racial equity through Dodgers Dreamfields and Dodgers RBI, by making baseball/softball more accessible to racial/ethnic minority youth, refurbishing dilapidated fields in underserved areas, and delivering health care, educational resources and trauma-informed coaching approaches to create healing environments for Los Angeles’ most vulnerable youth. In the quest for a more equitable and just society, LADF offers unwavering support to the Black community through its programming.

“As the world yearns for a return to normalcy, we must acknowledge that life before the pandemic was riddled with systemic injustices that created two Americas,” said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of LADF. “With a social justice lens guiding our programming, we support Black youth and their families as they seek the freedom and protection that all Americans deserve.”

For information, visit dodgers.com/ladf.