Art Delectables is an organic high-end dessert company based in Los Angeles. This fully female-led, BIPOC company has a full line of elevated better-for-you treats, specializing in luxury cheesecakes. Each product is handcrafted in small batches using only organically grown, non-GMO ingredients, with one third less sugar compared to traditional desserts. Paving the way for high quality, sustainably conscious desserts, Chef Simone Dickson’s line of products contain only the finest produce with zero artificial ingredients, never compromising on the careful balance of flavor, texture, and quality.

Unique to Art Delectables’ product line are its “bar collections” that bring a fun, interactive tasting experience to the comfort of your home. These bar collections offer dessert and optional beverage pairing experiences, for a unique to-go dining option, especially timely for elevating dessert tables this holiday season. The fan favorite Cheesecake Bar offers guests their choice from the Simply Delicious (plain) or Warm Spice cheesecakes paired with up to four signature dessert sauces, coulis, or compotes (of your choice).

Upon request, Art Delectables offers tea and wine pairing suggestions from Chef Simone, with pairing notes walking guests through the flavor affinities in each product. To order, call (310)686-6038 or visit the online store at artdelectables.com.