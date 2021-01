LA Sanitation and Environment is encouraging residents to use the city’s Christmas tree recycling program – an important way to help the environment.

LASAN, which oversees this annual program, provides residents with safe and environmentally-friendly options for recycling holiday trees. The program annually recycles between 90,000-100,000 trees that may otherwise end up in a landfill. The trees are turned into mulch and compost available free to residents.

“Our Christmas tree recycling is one of our most successful and important environmental programs each year,” LASAN Director and General Manager Enrique C. Zaldivar said. “Angelenos do a great job in properly recycling their trees and we appreciate the support as they are reused as mulch and compost that is available free to residents.”

New this year is a pilot program in which residents can request free curbside tree collection through Amazon Alexa by downloading the app onto their smartphone or Amazon assistant device. For information, visit lacitysan.org/treerecycle. LASAN partnered with Salesforce, Amazon, Slalom and Scale Capacity on the project, which is a first in the country.

Trees can be left curbside on regular collection days. They can also be cut into pieces and placed in the green yard trimming bins. Residents of multifamily buildings should place Christmas trees curbside on collection days. Remove all ornaments and tinsel.

Additionally, Christmas trees can be dropped off at 13 Los Angeles Fire Department stations including Fire Station 29, 4029 Wilshire Blvd., as well as in the parking lot at the Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, in Griffith Park.

For information and a complete list of drop-off locations, call (800)773-2489, or visit lacitysan.org/treerecycle.