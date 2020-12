Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in child abuse prevention and treatment, launched an eight-week digital fundraising campaign in November to raise critical funds for at-risk children and families struggling to survive in the ongoing pandemic.

The Heroes of Hope Campaign shares real-life stories from Children’s Bureau heroes each week, including dedicated staff members and the children and families being supported. Heroes of the agency’s foster care and adoption and mental health programs have been featured throughout the last three weeks.

For the month of December, the campaign will highlight the agency’s primary child abuse prevention services. The featured heroes of prevention will include an educator from the Magnolia Place Preschool, a parent participating in the Black Infant Health Program and an agency staff member who now works at the family resource center in Santa Ana she attended as a child for its after-school activities.

“Prevention is about supporting a parent’s understanding of their child’s development. It’s making sure that children strengthen their social and emotional skills. It’s about connecting families to community resources to live comfortably and connecting them to each other for support and encouragement,” said Jose Ramos, senior director of prevention at Children’s Bureau.

Nearly 100 times a day, a child in California is placed in foster care due to abuse or neglect. Over 33,000 of these children live in Los Angeles and Orange Counties alone. Child abuse and its effects have severely handicapped generations of at-risk children and their families. By focusing on supporting families with young children, Children’s Bureau is committed to breaking these cycles and preventing intergenerational abuse and neglect.

Children’s Bureau aims to raise $500,000 with this campaign and is seeking support through sponsorships, direct donations, peer-to-peer fundraising, and a silent auction that will be live on the campaign’s website Dec. 11.

To help boost the campaign’s efforts, former Children’s Bureau President and CEO Alex Morales and his wife Martha have pledged to match the first $100,000 in individual gifts through December 31.

“Making this legacy gift brings us great joy. Now is the time that will yield the greatest benefit for children and families,” Alex Morales said.

“There are so many wonderful heroes at Children’s Bureau whom we know and treasure, and we are especially thankful for all the new heroes who will join Children’s Bureau to steward and realize its bold vision,” he added,

To watch the campaign or to donate, visit childrensbureauheroes.org.