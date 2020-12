“12 Days of Takeout” runs through Wednesday, Dec. 23 to help local bars and restaurants and encourages the public to support the Latino Restaurant Association’s Feed Frontline Program, which feeds health care workers and helps restaurant owners and workers struggling during the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to have created ‘12 Days of Takeout’ and to be collaborating with so many fantastic partners to spread the word,” said Jesse Torres, principal for the consulting firm ArroyoWest LLC and co-creator of the campaign. “A purchase a day can make a big difference in the bottom line for these eateries and drinking establishments this holiday season.”

The initiative is supported by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, CAMEO, Small Business Majority, the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles SBDC Network.

“The Latino Restaurant Association is overjoyed to join in this collaboration. We have yet to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, and it’s partnerships like these that cumulatively make a difference to all of our restaurant owners,” said Lilly Rocha, CEO and executive director of the Latino Restaurant Association.

The coalition is seeking to partner with other restaurants and hunger relief organizations.

“We know many Californians are struggling to make ends meet while doing their part during this stay-at-home order, but we hope that those who are able to participate spread the word about their favorite local restaurant or bar to ensure those businesses are still with us when this crisis is over,” added Sid Voorakkara, senior vice president of Strategies 360 and co-creator of the campaign. Visit 12daysoftakeout.com.