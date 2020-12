The city of Beverly Hills is accepting applications until Feb. 1, 2021, for grant funding to providers of services for the community’s most vulnerable populations. Organizations that are vital to the health and welfare of the local and regional community are encouraged to apply.

The community assistance grant funding will be awarded for the 2021-22 fiscal year. This past funding cycle, 19 organizations received grant funding for services that cover seniors, homelessness, physical and mental health, culture and more.

To qualify, an applicant must provide a service that meets a community need including social services, community health and education. This year, the city will again accept applications for cultural grants. The applicant must be, or partner with, a 501(c)(3) organization.

The applicant must return completed application by 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, by email to humanservices@beverlyhills.org, or via mail, postmarked no later than Feb. 1, 2021, to the Beverly Hills Human Services Division.

For information, call (310)285-1006, or visit beverlyhills.org/cagf or beverlyhills.org/humanservices.