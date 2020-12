The Beverly Hills Community Services Department is offering fun and exciting online classes in music, dance, fitness and language to keep people mentally and physically active and engaged during the pandemic.

The newest offerings include Brit West Soccer and Got Game Sports being offered at Roxbury Park. Also, a free Teddy Bear Making Workshop will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon for participants 16 and older. The workshop requires basic hand sewing skills and a sewing machine is recommended.

Additional classes begin in January and include a live, interactive cooking class for people ages 15 and older exploring cuisine from around the world; Improve Theater, which explores the use of theatrical tools and improvisation for an imaginative play; Oksana’s Financial Education for Children and Teens, which will teach participants about money management in a fun and inclusive way; and Virtual Gardening Workshops, in which participants can learn about seed saving and how to grow a winter vegetable garden and herb garden.

Other online classes are available for a nominal fee. They include Wanna Ballet or Hip Hop for Tots or Youth, a fun and musically engaging program; Gentle Yoga, workshops for all ages offering a whole body, mind and heart experience; Latin Sizzle and Zumba, exhilarating and easy-to-follow dance classes; and Country Line Dancing, which teaches participants the Electric Slide, Double XL, Black Velvet and Cowboy Hustle.

In addition to the winter programs, the Beverly Hills Community Services Department recently launched the seventh edition of Artmake, Recreate and Library in Place, which provides over 100 new online resources.

For information registration, visit beverlyhills.org/bhrec and communitylifebh.org.