Final Draft and Dell Technologies announced that the inaugural “Amplifying New Voices: A Very Short Conference for Film and TV Writers” will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

The 90-minute conference will feature three panels aimed at illuminating several topics including finding representation, what every writer should know before signing a contract, coping with carpal tunnel syndrome and social isolation, and constructive tips from established screenwriters.

Newly appointed Final Draft President Shelly Mellott, the first female president in the company’s 30-year history, will deliver the opening remarks. The conference is being offered free of charge to all interested attendees.

“Writers are facing unique challenges with everything going on in the world right now,” Mellott said. “We wanted to offer fresh, practical conversations and inspired solutions on a range of issues that writers encounter every day. It was especially important to us to be able to offer the event at no cost as so many professional and aspiring writers alike are struggling financially.”

Panelists and moderators include a diverse list of established screenwriters, distinguished medical experts and industry leaders including “Palm Springs” screenwriter Andy Siara.

For information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/amplifying-new-voices-a-very-short-conference-for-film-and-tv-writers-tickets-129783149895?aff=PR.