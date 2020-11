Japan House Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, recently launched its newest exhibition, “Windowology: New Architectural Views from Japan.”

“Developed prior to the pandemic but extraordinarily pertinent now, Windowology examines the role of windows as cultural objects and the ways in which they frame our vision and give unique perspectives on the world,” stated a release issued by Japan House L.A.

The virtual experience includes a navigable 3D virtual tour and exclusive video content about the exhibition from director Igarashi Tarō. Once the physical gallery reopens to the public on a later date, guests will be able to visit Windowology and immerse themselves in the gallery experience at Japan House Los Angeles.

“Windows are one of the most important elements in architecture. They function to connect the outside and inside worlds, opening and closing as required,” Tarō said. “During times of crisis, windows reveal much about culture and humanity. ”

The exhibit is a multidisciplinary research project conducted by the Window Research Institute, a Tokyo-based foundation. Exhibition-related virtual events are scheduled for November and December with the opening day of the physical gallery at Japan House L.A. slated to be announced on a later date.

For more information, visit japanhousela.com.