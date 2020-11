The city of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Board recognize November as Transgender Awareness Month with a series of events, which this year will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kicking-off events this year, the city presented the Transgender Awareness Month Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 4, via Zoom virtual platform.

This year’s honorees were Nick Adams, GLAAD’s director of transgender media and representation, for his work to ensure that transgender individuals are properly represented and accurately portrayed in the media; the organization Invisible Men and founder Luckie Alexander, for his work to highlight issues facing transgender men; and Trans Can Work, an organization focused on raising employers’ awareness of the skills and talents that gender diverse professionals can offer.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m., the city will present a moderated roundtable discussion focused on a city-funded anti-transphobia effort designed to educate employers and employees on how to properly address gender diverse employees. The roundtable, “Why Trans Can Work: Helping Gender Diverse People Thrive in the Workplace and Employers Prepare for Tomorrow’s Workforce,” will be an opportunity to introduce the newly developed toolkit, which was designed by Trans Can Work, in collaboration with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and with the support of the city of West Hollywood.

The roundtable discussion will be moderated by NBC4 Anchor and Reporter Mekahlo Medina and feature panelists West Hollywood Councilman John D’Amico; community organizer and trainer Alexis Sanchez; Trans Can Work’s Vice President of Programs Drian Juarez; Chief Human Resources Officer for the Los Angeles LGBT Center Sharon-Franklin Brown; West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Genevieve Morrill; and Torie Osborn, senior strategist for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District. To view the panel, visit zoom.us/j/91959559565

The city will also host an online Transgender Day of Remembrance Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, featuring speakers and a reading of names to memorialize people who have been murdered as a result of anti-transgender violence. More information about this event is at weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22667/15.

Individuals interested in volunteering in the traditional Reading of the Names will be asked to recite the name of at least one person and brief biographical details of the person memorialized along with the circumstances surrounding their murder. The reading will be recorded and then made part of a video presentation, which will be played during the virtual event.

For information, contact West Hollywood Governmental Affairs Liaison Hernan Molina at hmolina@weho.org or West Hollywood Professional Support Services Specialist DeeAna Saunders at dsaunders@weho.org.