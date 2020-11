Voters were asked to elect John Ferraro to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 4th District in a political ad from the March 23, 1967, issue of the Park Labrea News. Ferraro had been appointed to the position the previous year to fill a seat that opened after the death of former Councilman Harold A. Henry. He ran for the office for the first time the following spring and won. Ferraro went on to become one of the most prolific leaders in city history, serving 35 years until his death in 2001. Ferraro was also City Council president from 1977 until 2001. His tenure is the longest in City Council history.