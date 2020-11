The Sorting Room Sessions, the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts’ popular nightclub series, is going virtual with six programs, including two holiday-themed shows, featuring an array of captivating magicians and stellar pop, jazz and classical music artists.

The programs will be presented digitally on Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. from Dec. 5 to Jan. 23, 2021, with single tickets and multi-show ticket packages available. Purchase of the digital concert includes 24-hour viewing access.

Launching The Wallis’ virtual Sorting Room Sessions, jazz and blues legend Barbara Morrison will display her stunning two-and-a-half-octave range and rich, soulful, musical interpretations in “Standing On Their Shoulders” on Saturday, Dec. 5. The evening will be a musical tribute to the iconic jazz and blues singers Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald, and the songs they helped popularize.

The holiday season promises to be even more magical with a special family-friendly program featuring four L.A.-based magicians on Saturday, Dec. 12. “A Night of Holiday Magic” features magicians Elizabeth Messick, Michaelann Awesome, Patricia Magicia and Simone Turkington. Messick, known as “The Siren of Magic,” enchants with her vintage flair. Close-up magician and stand-up comic Awesome weaves humor and mystery into her sleight-of-hand performances.

French magician Magicia mesmerizes adults and children alike with her uncanny abilities. Turkington infuses the sights and sounds of the ‘60s into the visual, card and mentalism effects that comprise her repertoire.

Powerhouse vocalist Audra Mae, great grandniece of Judy Garland, and keyboard wizard Dylan Meek will infuse the yuletide season with music from classic holiday films on Saturday, Dec. 19, with “Songs of Joy and Peace.”

The show is presented in association with For The Record Live, acclaimed for its genre-bending form of live entertainment turning the soundtracks of iconic filmmakers into thrilling immersive theatrical concerts.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers and pianist Fabio Bidini will ring in the New Year with a musical journey to France. The program includes Gounod’s “Ave Maria,” Massenet’s gloriously dramatic “Méditation” from the opera “Thais,” and Ravel’s exuberant jazz-inflected “Sonata No. 2 in G Major.”

Other upcoming programs include actor/singer Richard Shelton in “Sinatra: Raw” on Saturday, Jan. 16, and singer/songwriter/keyboardist Sheléa in “A Tribute to Alan & Marilyn Bergman” on Saturday, Jan. 23.

For more information, visit thewallis.org/sr.