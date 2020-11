Wishing everyone a safe Thanksgiving. Order one of the following Thanksgiving meals for outdoor dining, take away and delivery.

Beverly Hills

Lucques Thanksgiving meals

Suzanne Goin makes an easy Thanksgiving takeout option offering two complete dinners for small and larger groups to take out. Lucques is also offering an expansive à la carte menu for customizing the holiday meal. The small gathering Thanksgiving dinner will feed four people and includes an oven-ready brined single turkey breast; turkey gravy; cranberry sauce; Mom’s stuffing; mashed potatoes; Brussels sprouts with balsamic, pancetta and thyme; Parker House rolls and a choice of one dessert. It’s priced at $225 exclusively through Tock. Safety-compliant curbside pickup is at the Larder Maple Drive two days prior to Thanksgiving. Pick up on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delivery is also available with DoorDash. 345 N. Maple Dr., #100, (310)800-1789.

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sofitel LA is preparing grab-’n-go platters for local first responders to pick up on the patio of Cattle & Claw. It’s the hotel’s way to say thank you to members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 7 (West Hollywood), Beverly Hills Fire Department station 1 (Beverly Hills), LAPD Wilshire station and LAPD Wilshire traffic station. The Beverly Center will also be gifting goodie bags for the first responders to take home. On the evening of Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, Sofitel LA will be offering Cedars-Sinai doctors and nurses that are staying at the hotel pecan pies at check-in and a welcome gift of $15 gift cards and a messenger bag courtesy of the Beverly Center as a thank-you and show of gratitude toward the frontline heroes fighting since the beginning of the pandemic. 8555 Beverly Blvd., (310)278-5444.

Brentwood

Baltaire’s carryout Thanksgiving

Baltaire is hosting a contest in which a dedicated frontline worker will receive a free Thanksgiving dinner for their family. The winner will be announced today, Thursday, Nov. 19, on Instagram. Chef Travis Strickland is crafting dinner packages for four people to take home for $285 and six to eight people for $495. Receive a 10-pound Mary’s free-range turkey along with butternut squash bisque, autumn harvest salad, sourdough stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, cranberry-blood orange compote, olive oil whipped potatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, epi baguette and Vermont cultured butter, and pumpkin pie. For those who don’t like turkey, you can get everything but the turkey for four for $155. Order sides of black truffle mac and cheese for $55, or bourbon croissant pudding with crème anglaise $45. Chocolate chip cookies are available by the dozen for $36. All to-go packages include easy preparation instructions and the equipment you will need to cook your turkey to perfection. To place an order, email hello@baltaire.com or call. 11647 San Vicente Blvd., (424)273-1660.

Century City

Sugar Factory’s Gobble Gobble milkshake

For a unique Thanksgiving beverage, the Gobble Gobble milkshake comes in a decadent milk chocolate-covered mug with blended pumpkin spice ice cream inside. It’s decorated with a sweet pumpkin mellowcreme, milk chocolate turkey, autumn mix sprinkles and salted, caramelized pepitas seeds. It’s topped off with a slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream. You can enjoy a slice of pie and milkshake together until Dec. 9. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., #2020, (424)278-1546.

Culver City

Vespertine Southern takeout menu

Each month, chef Jordan Kahn at Vespertine creates a new takeout menu for Friday through Sunday. Kahn teamed up with award-winning chef and Southern food crusader Sean Brock to create a Southern evening menu through Sunday, Nov. 22. Guests can order via Tock, and select the family-style menu for $89 per person. Orders must have a minimum of two guests. Highlights include Dilly Beans, She-Crab soup, shrimp and grits, braised collard greens, slow-smoked heritage pork, benne seed buttermilk rolls and a wild blackberry biscuit cobbler. Vespertine will be closed for Thanksgiving. 3599 Hayden Ave., (323)320-4023.

Akasha Restaurant Thanksgiving dinner

Enjoy chef Akasha Richmond and partner Alan Schulman’s complete holiday feast with cocktails, snacks and a pie buffet for stress-free home entertaining. Akasha’s dishes for entertaining at home are available for pick up on both Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Build a complete holiday feast for four guests or order à la carte home-cooked meal with easy-to-heat and assemble dishes. Many items are available as gluten-free or vegan dishes. Akasha’s legendary pie buffet offers an array of delicious desserts including house-made holiday pies and a fan-favorite chocolate bourbon pecan pie. Guests who spend $250 or more for their Thanksgiving order will receive a $25 gift card good towards a future visit. Orders must be placed by 6 p.m., today, Nov. 19, and pick up is on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deliveries can be arranged for a supplemental fee. 9543 Culver Blvd., (310)845-1700.

Downtown L.A.

Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse

Open on Thanksgiving Day, with outdoor seating in their newly redesigned covered outdoor patio space, complete with cozy fire pits and lounge seating. Enjoy a Diestel Farms organic turkey with potato puree, stuffing, candied yams, pickled cranberry compote and turkey gravy for $57 per person. Finish with pumpkin pie topped with chantilly cream and candied pumpkin seeds for $13. Nick + Stef’s also is offering a full à la carte menu featuring USDA Prime steaks dry-aged in house, wagyu and seafood dishes. Reservations can on their website. Takeout and delivery is also available on Tock and DoorDash. 330 S. Hope St., (213)680-0330.

Fairfax

Madre special menu

Available through Nov. 29, for dine-in, to-go or for delivery, Madre is offering a special menu with pork tenderloin stuffed with Pechuga de Mezcal (a blend of cinnamon, rice, aniz, naranja, plantains, apples, pineapple, almonds, plums and raisins), topped with coloradito mole and served with sides of Oaxaca potato salad and a green salad for $28 per person. Both the Fairfax and Torrance restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. 801 N. Fairfax Ave., #101, (323)850-8518.

Hollywood

Cat and Fiddle turkey dinner

Enjoy turkey and the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 9 p.m. at Cat and Fiddle Pub & Restaurant. The three-course meal with sides also includes a choice of creamed corn soup or organic greens salad. Entree choices include turkey with cornbread and dried fruit stuffing or a nut roast Wellington made with assorted nuts, quinoa, kale, carrots, celery, onions and topped with vegan cheddar. Sides include carrot mash and baked sweet potato. Finish with a slice of pumpkin walnut pie, seasonal fruit or maple cheesecake. This special meal is $35 for adults and $18 for children. Make a reservation for limited on-site dining, delivery or to-go orders before Nov. 24. Delivery available on Chownow. 742 N. Highland Ave., (323)468-3800.

Los Feliz area

Salazar tamales for Thanksgiving Week

Before Thanksgiving, enjoy tamales stuffed with smoked turkey, roasted pasilla chili, topped with achiote crema and epazote to go or for dining in. Salazar will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Order at salazarla.com. 2490 Fletcher Drive.

Little Dom’s side dishes

Even though Little Dom’s fried turkeys are sold out, they are still offering many of their side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal. Order roasted Brussels sprouts, homemade fennel sausage and mushroom stuffing, shaved raw Brussels with hazelnuts, vegan Japanese yams with coconut cream, and wood-oven-roasted heirloom carrots. All are sold à la cart and available now. 2128 Hillhurst Ave., (323)661-0055.

West Hollywood

Strings of Life

West Hollywood’s Aussie-inspired café, Strings of Life, offers an Aussie spin on classic holiday favorites for to-go or to enjoy on the al fresco patio. On Thursday, Nov. 27, start the morning with warm drinks, piping hot pastries and seasonal sausage rolls. Australian husband-and-wife culinary duo, culinary director Monty Koludrovic and pastry chef Jaci Koludrovic are making a turkey gobbler sausage roll for one day only. It’s a turkey dinner wrapped in a decadent puff pastry casing, with turkey, herbed stuffing, green beans, potatoes and a house-made cranberry mostarda dipping sauce. They are also making a shaved turkey sandwich layered with arugula, avocado, semi dried tomato and mostardi cranberry on ciabatta bread. Save room for a slice of their caramel pecan cream pie with a graham cracker crust or a gluten-free/dairy-free strawberry and geranium tart. For a classic Australian dessert with an American twist, try the pumpkin spice Lamington. It’s a pumpkin-spiced almond cake coated in shaved coconut, nuts and seeds. 8535 Melrose Ave., (424)313-8136.

Multiple locations

Chado’s Thanksgiving tea

Chado’s four L.A. Tea Rooms are offering a three-day Thanksgiving Afternoon Tea special starting Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, a U.S.-based nonprofit hunger relief organization with a nationwide network of food banks feeding the hungry. 79 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, (626)431-2832; 1303 El Prado Ave., Torrance, (424)757-5222; 369 E. First St., (213)258-2531; and 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Suite #209, (323)472-8111.

Café Gratitude sides and pies

Be thankful and full of gratitude at Cafe Gratitude as they take the stress out of cooking. Pre-order Thanksgiving sides and pies now on their website before supplies run out. Side dishes start at $15, and pies are $25. Pick up at your local Cafe Gratitude on Nov. 25 from 1 to 9 p.m. They are making a raw and gluten-free pumpkin pie, chocolate coconut cream pie, and baked apple pie. cafegratitude.com/products. 639 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)580-6383; and 300 S. Santa Fe Ave., (213)929-5580

Norms holiday family meal

Norms is offering a holiday family meal for four to five people. It includes roasted turkey breast, fresh mashed potatoes, savory bread stuffing, turkey gravy and fresh cranberry sauce along with the restaurants iconic chicken and sausage gumbo soup, mixed green salad and choice of dressing, complete with a pumpkin or apple pie for $49. Available for pick up at any Norms location. 470 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)657-8333.

Porto’s Bake at Home

Order your favorite pastries and desserts, have them shipped frozen and ready to bake right to your door for Thanksgiving morning, afternoon or holiday dinner. Bake at Home include seasonal favorites like the Turkey and Gravy Potato balls. They are similar to Porto’s classic potato balls, but filled with braised turkey breast and porcini mushroom gravy instead of picadillo. Order the popular Refugiado, a guava and cheese strudel, and savory Pastel de Carne, or meat pies. For dessert, Porto’s just added their best-selling tres leches milk ‘n’ berries cake to the Bake at Home menu. The cake arrives frozen and feeds 10 to 12 people. Other Bake at Home sweet options include dulce de leche besitos, sprinkle doodle and chocolate chip cookies. Order at store.portosbakery.com.

Santa Monica

Vegan Thanksgiving at Uplifters Kitchen

The new Uplifters Kitchen has created a vegetarian and vegan friendly Everything but the Turkey holiday menu. Order à la carte plant-based roasted beets with whipped feta, mashed sweet potatoes and farro-stuffed acorn squash with tahini dressing. Order a Thanksgiving baking box with a recipe card and all the ingredients needed to make a pumpkin Basque cheesecake at home. The box includes a mini cake pan, mini pumpkins, Libby’s organic pumpkin, and a jar of dairy-free, house-made pecan caramel. Customers can order at the cafe or call. 2819 Ocean Park Blvd., (424)268-4904.

Tiato Santa Monica

Have the An family make Thanksgiving takeout packages for you to-go. Their menu features classic holiday favorites with an Asian twist. This is the only time during the year where you can order the Ans’ world-famous Garlic Noodles for takeout. Chef Helene “Mama” An is preparing for small gatherings of four to six people, or for larger feasts with eight to 12 people. Packages include free-range, herb-brined turkey or turkey breast, a choice of stuffing and a variety of sides. Add a bottle of wine or their house rosé sangria. The menu also features various gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options as well. thanksgiving.tiato.com. 2700 Colorado Ave., (310)866-5228.

Socalo Thanksgiving meals

Pre-order meals and sides for a festive feast. Menu items include roasted turkey roulade, sautéed kale, Swiss chard and dandelion greens, honey lime yams, smashed fingerling potatoes with chimichurri and cranberry relish. You can also order sides, starters, desserts, cocktails and Mexican wines à la carte to round out the meal. Thanksgiving meals are available for pickup or delivery through Nov. 28 from 1 to 7 p.m. Socalo will be closed on Thursday, Nov 26. 1920 Santa Monica Blvd., (310)451-1655