Metro is continuing work on the Purple Line extension in the local area from Wilshire/Western to Century City. The project includes work in the Beverly Hills, where the Wilshire/Rodeo and Wilshire/La Cienega subway stations are under construction.

The city of Beverly Hills granted Metro a waiver on Nov. 10 that will allow construction to continue during the holidays, when a moratorium would have precluded subway work from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. No work will occur on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

At the Wilshire/Rodeo station, excavation will continue 24 hours beneath the deck over Wilshire Boulevard until crews reach a depth of 100 feet, which is anticipated during the first quarter of 2021. Crews have currently reached a depth of approximately 70 feet.

Station construction, material deliveries, instrumentation and concrete pouring continue at the staging yards at Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Gale. Ongoing concrete and material deliveries to the Wilshire/La Cienega station box are anticipated to continue this week. The work will be conducted from Wilshire Boulevard and in the Wilshire/Gale staging yard from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastbound Wilshire Boulevard may be intermittently reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., as needed. The lane reduction may also be used on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Turn restrictions and sidewalk closures may be in place in the area. Gale Drive will be intermittently closed at Wilshire Boulevard to support construction.

Station construction, hauling and concrete pouring are also ongoing at the future subway station near Wilshire/Fairfax. Intermittent lane closures may be in place to support deck panel maintenance and investigation. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue through next August. Ogden Drive will be closed intermittently Monday through Saturday at Wilshire Boulevard, and Orange Grove Avenue remains closed south of Wilshire Boulevard until January. A K-Rail work zone has been installed at the southwest corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue to support work on appendages to the main subway tunnels.

Construction also continues 24 hours at the staging yards at Wilshire/La Brea, where hauling, deliveries and tunneling support is ongoing. Intermittent lane closures on Wilshire Boulevard and side streets between Highland Avenue and Detroit Street may be in place to support construction from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Orange Drive will remain closed north of Wilshire Boulevard through the end of February.

In December, a K-rail enclosure will be installed on Wilshire Boulevard between Plymouth Boulevard and Windsor Avenue. It is anticipated to be in place for one year.

Construction also continues in a staging yard near Wilshire Boulevard and Manhattan Place, near the end of the line at Wilshire/Western. Northbound Manhattan Place will be intermittently closed just north of Wilshire Boulevard. For questions and concerns, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.