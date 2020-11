Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is spreading holiday cheer with new holiday menus at its signature restaurant Jean-Georges Beverly Hills and al-fresco dining hotspot The Rooftop by JG, and through curbside pick-up. The award-winning hotel will also offer a Holiday Escape Package, encouraging local residents and visitors to celebrate the holidays in Beverly Hills.

Following its re-opening in October, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills introduced a redefined upscale dining experience on its outdoor terrace. For the holidays, the restaurant will be offering festive dishes from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. The holiday season will kick-off with a special Thanksgiving menu on Nov. 26 featuring traditional dishes. The menu will be offered from 3 to 8 p.m. and is $210 per adult and $75 per child.

Guests also have the option for curbside by Jean-Georges Beverly Hills. The menu features whole roasted turkey, pumpkin and chestnut soup, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and cauliflower, and pumpkin pie. Meals are available for pre-ordering until Nov. 23 for pick up on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices start at $140 per person. The Rooftop by JG will also offer a Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a la carte pricing.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will celebrate with Christmas menus from Dec. 24-26. Jean-Georges Beverly Hills terrace will offer an eight-course chef’s holiday tasting menu featuring diver scallop and black truffle toast, tagliatelle pasta, Maine lobster and glazed Wagyu short rib. The menu will be served from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and is $260 per person and $75 per child. Jean-Georges Beverly Hills will also be offering a holiday gift basket featuring pate en croute (vin jaune and black truffle,) Buche de Noel, 50 grams of Petrossian Caviar and one bottle of Billecart Salmon Champagne. Orders can be placed until Dec. 10 for pick up on Dec. 22-24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The price is $680 per basket. The Rooftop by JG will also offer a Christmas menu with nightly specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a la carte pricing.

To make a reservation, call (310)860-6565, or visit waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com.