The Los Angeles County Health Department ordered restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars to halt outdoor dining, which took effect Wednesday, Nov. 25, due to a surge in coronavirus cases. As restaurants struggle during this time of year, here are some making the pivot once again to focus solely on takeout and delivery. Please consider supporting these local favorites by ordering food and purchasing gift cards for the holidays.

Patxi’s Pizza Black Friday special

Starting Friday, Nov. 27, guests will receive a free voucher for a 10-inch thin crust pizza when $65 is spent. They offer salads, wings, meatballs and deep dish pizza too. This holiday deal is available through Dec. 31 and vouchers are redeemable for takeout until Jan. 31, 2021. 1011 S. Figueroa St., (213)999-9414.

Gelato Festival in L.A.

The Gelato Festival is hosting three socially distanced competition events, as well as a newly added coffee-making competition. The winners will move on to compete in the World Finale which is set to take place in September in Italy. Customers can purchase a sampling box and be the judge of the best gelato, along with honorary judge Giada de Laurentiis. Gelato boxes are available for purchase starting at $69 until Dec. 9 and will be shipped shortly thereafter. Each box includes four QR codes that allow consumers to vote for their favorite flavor and ultimately take part in picking the winner of this year’s tournament to be announced in January. Gelato Festival is also be offering a vegan gelato box made with Califia Farms plant-based milks. 8906 Melrose Ave., (424)249-3966.

Burger Lounge reopens locations

Burger Lounge in Larchmont reopened earlier this year. Now, the Marina Del Rey location has reopened, and the Santa Monica Burger Lounge reopens on Nov. 30. Burger Lounge now features options that satisfies the burger cravings of carnivores, flexitarians, vegans, vegetarians and more. Cashew-based, dairy-free milkshakes are available in strawberry and vanilla. They also offer hand-scooped dairy milkshakes. Pickup and delivery is available delivered at the the following locations – 217 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)462-2310; 281 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, (310)385-0898; 13455 Maxella Ave., Marina Del Rey, (310)827-3670; and 213 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica, (424)238-8950.

Adrift Burger Bar opens

Michelin-starred chef David Myers returns to L.A. to debut his new burger bar pop-up in his hometown neighborhood of Venice. His gourmet burgers gained fame here in L.A., and then he opened concepts in Tokyo, Singapore and Dubai. Order for takeout or delivery one of his signature burgers with all the fixings, alongside elevated milkshakes and fries. Burgers start at $7.95. They will also feature a charitable topping option for guests to add a donation to their order in support of St. Joseph Center. The Venice-based charity provides homeless families with resources and support. Delivery is available via Postmates. 1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd., (424)238-5753.

Salt & Straw debuts in Culver City

The recently opened retail and creative office development, the Culver Steps, now has a Salt & Straw scoop shop offering its small-batch flavors. Honey Lavender is my favorite, though other enticing options include Salted, Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Thanksgiving flavors like Cranberry Juniper Sorbet, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing, and Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey. The ice cream lineups are available on freshly made waffle cones or in pints that can be picked up, ordered online or through Postmates. 9300 Culver Blvd. Culver City, (424)341-6577.

Rooftop Cinema Club Holiday Program

Rooftop Cinema Club returns to Los Angeles with contactless drive-in at Santa Monica Airport. Community Screenings will be offered and 100% of the Community Screening ticket sales at the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport will go to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Community Screenings will take place every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., and tickets will be $5 for a vehicle of up to two guests and $10 for a vehicle of three or more guests. In addition, Rooftop Cinema Club will have a food drive box for donations at every screening through Dec. 30. Rooftop Cinema Club will be decking its halls with festive holiday décor throughout the drive-in grounds, and they’re asking guests to “Deck the Cars” too. Show up to a screening with your car decked out in twinkly lights, tinsel and any other holiday stylings, or purchase one of the venue’s Holiday Car Kits to get in on the decorating fun. Rooftop Cinema Club will award prizes for the best car decorations on surprise nights throughout the holiday season. Overall capacity is 150 cars for all screenings. Cars park in 10-foot by 15-foot parking spaces. Film audio can be picked up through local FM stereo in the car, or guests can bring a portable radio if they prefer. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and drink. View the full Rooftop Cinema Club’s Holiday Program schedule at rooftopcinemaclub.com/santamonica. 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica.

WonderLAnd holiday drive thru experience

Starting on Nov. 30 through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, the former Westfield Promenade parking lot is transformed into a sparkling holiday adventure with festive music and lights. Drive to the North Pole mountains and through a twinkling snowflake tunnel with nearly 1 million lights. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves will be on hand with candy canes. Tickets are $70 per vehicle and available now for timed tickets starting at 5 p.m. Go to socalwonderland.com. 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills.

Scratch Restaurant Group’s Sushi Bar

Executive Chef Phillip Frankland Lee is offering a unique takeout experience at Sushi Bar with a 17-course sushi tasting. Diners can log onto the site and have Lee walk them through a full omakase experience. Each course has a story that Lee shares for a true Sushi Bar experience. Enjoy your favorite bites of Sushi Bar from the comfort of your own home. sushibarexperience.com. 16101 Ventura Blvd., (818)646-6085.