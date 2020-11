The Raymond 1886 Staycation Dinner

Michelin-star-awarded chef Paul Shoemaker – formerly at French Laundry, Water Grill and Providence – is the guest chef at the Raymond 1886 now through Saturday, Nov. 14. His six-course staycation tasting menu will take you away for a change of scenery. Dine on one of the three patios at Pasadena’s beloved Craftsman restaurant. The six-course tasting menu, which costs $85 per person, features highlights including citrus-cured salmon, bigeye tuna sashimi, scallop, pork belly pumpkin risotto and beef tenderloin. Finish with a chocolate dessert. For those looking to enjoy the meal with beverages, head barman Jesus Gomez offers an optional wine and cocktail pairing for an additional $35 per person. There is also a full list of 1886 cocktails, wines by the bottle and craft beer to accompany the dishes Shoemaker has prepared. For those looking to have their meal delivered or for takeout, the price of this staycation tasting menu is $65 per person. Dinner reservations begin at 5 p.m. Visit theraymond.com. 1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena; (626)441-3136.

Sightglass Marketplace & Roastery

The neighborhood specialty grocer offers locals a one-stop shop for house-made prepared foods including Roman- and Sicilian-inspired pizza, sandwiches and market-driven salads. Baked goods include sourdough bread, bagels, croissants, cookies and cinnamon rolls. They are also providing specialty grocery items, farmers market produce and responsibly sourced proteins. The walk-up window is open for to-go service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sightglass Marketplace & Roastery also offers Old and New World wines and regional microbrew beer, flowers, gifts and Sightglass small-batch, single-origin coffees. The outside sidewalk has tables available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 7051 W. Willoughby Ave., (323)763-8588.

Tokyo Hot Chicken opens

Chef Michael Mina and Mina Group’s brand new ghost kitchen concept, Tokyo Hot Chicken, is now open for delivery and pickup in Glendale. Located inside Bourbon Steak Los Angeles, this new spicy fried chicken destination is a fusion of Nashville-style fried chicken with Japanese flavors and spicy ingredients. Tokyo Hot Chicken is currently open daily from 5 to 9 p.m. and can be ordered online only. The menu features buckets of chicken with a mix of drumsticks, wings and thighs. They make chicken tenders, hand-held togarashi chicken snackers with kimchi slaw and spicy kewpie. There are a variety of dipping sauces including Yum Yum Sauce. Delivery is available via Toast on online orders at michaelmina.net/restaurants/tokyo-hot-chicken-locations/tokyo-hot-chicken-los-angeles. 237 S. Brand Ave., Glendale.

Thanksgiving Specials

1 Kitchen at 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Thanksgiving dinners may look different this year, however, chef Chris Crary of the famed 1 Kitchen is creating farm-fresh traditional staples to enjoy in the comfort of your home. Made to order for up to 8 people, the Thanksgiving to-go package is available in two options – à la carte or a pre-selected meal. Menu highlights include a 16 to 20-pound herb-roasted turkey and gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sage bread stuffing, ginger spiced cranberry sauce, green bean casserole with mushroom gravy, and homemade pumpkin pie. Wine and cocktail add-ons are also available. 8490 Sunset Blvd., (310)424-1600.

Boxwood’s Thanksgiving

Executive chef Anthony Keene will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu starting at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills. The signature restaurant is offering outdoor dining on the marble terrace until 10 p.m. Highlights on the seasonally inspired menu include fall mushroom and beetroot agnolotti and kabocha squash soup. More traditional dishes include free-range turkey and sage stuffing and pumpkin pie. Besides dining outdoors, guests can eat in-room when staying overnight, or can pick up for takeaway. Pricing for this special holiday meal is $75 per person. boxwoodhost@thelondonweho.com. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., (310)358-7788.

Thanksgiving at the Abbey Food & Bar

Enjoy a three-course menu priced at $35 per person. The menu offers lobster bisque, hickory-smoked turkey breast, truffle mash potatoes, haricot vert casserole, brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, buttermilk biscuits and pumpkin or apple pie for dessert. It’s available for dine-in, to-go and delivery via Uber Eats and Postmates. Family meal options for four people are available. 692 N. Robertson Blvd., (310)289-8410.

Manuela Thanksgiving

For those who prefer to pick up and bring home a Thanksgiving meal, Manuela is offering a Thanksgiving supper for two for $100. The takeaway menu includes cream biscuits, pictured right, market lettuces, Yukon mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry compote with apples and celery sprouts, smoked chicken sausage stuffing, ham-braised green beans with puffed wild rice, and a choice of turkey or ham. Finish with a memorable dessert. All orders must be placed via Tock by Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m., and picked up between 2 to 5 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day. For those dining in, chef Kris Tominaga of Manuela brings his American heritage to his southern-influenced cooking. The main course and desserts are ordered individually, and everything else is shared family style for $68 per person. Children under 12are $35 per child. Reservations are for 2:30 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Manuela can accommodate vegan and vegetarian diners if requested when the reservation is made. Reservations can be available via Tock. manuela-la.com. 907 E. Third St., (323)849-0480.