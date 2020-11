The Los Angeles City Planning Department released a framework on Nov. 10 for an entirely new system for Los Angeles’s updated zoning code. The proposed plan would streamline and consolidate the administrative provisions of the zoning code in one centralized location. The improvements are intended to make traditionally cumbersome and complex systems easier for businesses to navigate, particularly as many try to survive and move toward economic recovery.

Several years ago, the department launched a plan to create a modern and efficient zoning system for Los Angeles. The resulting Processes and Procedures Ordinance, which would need approval from the Planning Commission and City Council, lays the groundwork for a modern zoning code. Hearings and stakeholder meetings have been held to gather public input, and more are planned.

The plan would make the rules for project review easier to understand by introducing a standardized format for processes with consistent procedural elements. The easy-to-read format outlines each process and the steps along the project approval path, and includes flowcharts that depict the steps in the process.

It also consolidates similar entitlements so they follow the same procedures, eliminating redundant variations and reducing the total number of processes from over 120 to approximately 60. The streamlined changes are intended to reduce confusion around planning approvals and identify who has decision-making authority. The proposal also focuses on making the land-use process more transparent using standard time periods for public hearing notifications and periods for filing an appeal.

“Development reform has long been a stated goal of this department,” Director of Planning Vince Bertoni said. “With this initiative, we have been able to strengthen our rules to promote greater accountability and transparency, while at the same time we are also expanding public participation and inclusion in our land use decisions, bringing neighborhood councils and residents alike into the fold.”

The planning department has prepared an annotated version of the ordinance to aid the public in tracking changes to the zoning code. Each section is annotated to indicate which provisions are new, which have been revised and which have been moved from another section.

Planning staff is also soliciting feedback on the modifications. The department has prepared an interactive website as a resource for stakeholders with clear outlines of the proposed changes and videos illustrating the concepts behind how the current system would be improved. During winter, the planning department will hold virtual meetings on the proposed changes. The proposal will then advance to the Planning Commission and later the Los Angeles City Council for consideration.

For information, visit planning.lacity.org and storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/1478f98388eb4a8c92e78d0dc9914ae9.