Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles at the Original Farmers Market offers pickles with a New York taste and a West Coast vibe. Proprietors Scott Kaylin and Chris Hobson couldn’t find a good tasting pickle on the West Coast, so they started their own pickle company.

Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles are delicious with a deli sandwich, cold beer or just by themselves. They offer jalapeño, kosher dill, half sour, horseradish, mustard, spicy dill and full sour pickles, as well as sweet pickles like honey mustard and bread and butter varieties. The pickles are all served deli-style, out of pails like in old-school Lower East Side New York. Try all of the flavors at the pickle bar at the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, and purchase them at select grocery stores or order online with Mercato and Uber Eats. From Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 22, buy two taster-sized pickles (16-ounce each) and receive a third free.

Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles is located in Stall 228 at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St. For information, call (323)297-3339, or visit kaylinandhobbs.com.