As of Nov. 11, unofficial election results show challengers Sepi Shyne and John Erickson unseating incumbents John Heilman and John Duran. If the results hold, Shyne and Erickson will take office in December, and both acknowledge that their top priorities will be related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“That goes into every issue, keeping people safe in their homes, getting our business community back on track [and] making sure people are staying safe, public health-wise,” Erickson said.

“Big picture, the most important thing we need to focus on is economic recovery because of the pandemic [and] making sure people stay housed. Seventy-one percent of our city are renters, so we need to make sure they continue having the services that they need and perhaps expanded services to keep them housed and stronger protections,” Shyne said.

Both council members-elect said they support the City Council’s plans to offer rental assistance, as state law now requires tenants pay 25% of their rent to keep the eviction moratorium in place.

“We need to engage our community and see where people are,” Shyne said. “I see [that] people still desperately need help.”

Shyne also noted that the failure of Proposition 21, which would have given cities the ability to enact local rent control, will likely hamper West Hollywood’s long-term efforts to keep rents affordable.

“The fact that Prop. 21 didn’t pass is really a shame, and we have to work harder to protect our renters,” she said.

In an effort to create more affordable housing, Shyne said the city should address the “housing affordability crisis” by “doing what we can creatively to make sure we have more affordable housing for all.”

“One thing we need to do is look at our inclusionary housing policy and look at where we can shift some of the numbers to create more affordable housing,” she said.

Erickson believes the city needs “to continue these programs that are helping people get the rental relief that they need,” though he noted that given the recent election and rising number of COVID-19 infections, decisions could be made at the state or national level that would preempt the city’s efforts.

“Depending on what happens with the fall and winter, are we looking at another shutdown? We finally have a president who is going to hopefully get this pandemic under control. Are we looking at a nationwide mask mandate, a nationwide shutdown like we see in Britain and France? Who knows what that would also mean for emergency actions that the state would take at the statewide level, would [Gov.] Gavin Newsom issue a new shutdown, and if so, does [the 25% rent payment requirement] pause?” Erickson said.

In the meantime, Erickson also expressed support for the creation of more affordable housing in the city. He added that he’d like to see the City Council drop efforts to fight the Regional Housing Needs Assessment from the Southern California Association of Governments, which would require West Hollywood to plan for nearly 4,000 new housing units by 2029.

“It is a waste of city resources to fight the SCAG numbers that are coming to us. We need to accept these numbers and [look at] how we’re going to meet it. People are facing a housing crisis and it’s time to focus on building housing,” Erickson said.

In an email, Shyne added that she supports the decision to appeal the RHNA numbers.

“I do agree with the city’s appeal and look forward to receiving a more attainable and realistic goal,” she said. “Our city has been at the forefront of the housing conversation including constructing new units, supportive services and protecting existing units.”

Shyne and Erickson both said they plan to work with Mayor Lindsey Horvath and continue the work of outgoing Mayor Pro Tempore John Heilman in pushing for Metro’s Crenshaw Northern Extension to bring rail service to West Hollywood.

Erickson said his biggest priority will be communicating with stakeholders who could be affected by the rail line. For instance, the route that travels up San Vicente Boulevard would service Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and the hospital’s input will be key, Erickson said.

“I plan to join Mayor Lindsey Horvath on these issues, and I know it’s a priority for Sepi, but we’re looking at the EIR process and outreach to communities is critical – outreach to our renters, our homeowners, our businesses,” he said.

Erickson said it’s also important for the city to consider related transportation issues, such as e-scooters and protected bike lanes, that will allow people to get to the rail stations without a car. Erickson noted that residents were concerned about people using the scooters “safely and responsibly,” as well as riders “parking them anywhere and everywhere,” but he would like to see the city resume discussions about a pilot program with the scooter companies.

“Our residents want them. Our businesses want them, and that’s something that we critically saw when we saw people who got involved in this race, transportation issues were big,” Erickson said.

In an email, Shyne said “e-Scooters are a great opportunity to diversify our transportation options,” though they come with tradeoffs.

“As we have seen with other cities across L.A. County, they can have severe quality of life impacts. I believe if we are going to move forward with a pilot program it should be geo-targeted and limited in scope,” she said.

Shyne said financing the rail line will also be a major consideration, especially considering the current economic downturn.

“I think Metro is really continuing and coming up with creative ways of financing. We’ll have to see what comes before us, given the pandemic and the economic downturn, but thank goodness we have a new president, which will be very helpful for us to get the funding we need regionally and from the federal government. I’m going to fight alongside my colleagues to get some funding come next year for our city,” Shyne said.

Erickson and Shyne said they’d also like to see the city make more progress in helping people experiencing homelessness connect with services and permanent housing. Both suggested the city could relocate homeless services from the library and contract with more homeless outreach services to allow deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to focus on other issues besides homelessness.

Shyne noted that while the LASD’s Mental Evaluation Team, which pairs trained deputies with social workers, “has worked really well to get our unhoused neighbors the care they need and into housing,” the city needs “to look at increasing our MET teams.”

“[West Hollywood should] really shift to more community-based approaches that will be beneficial to everyone in the community and free up our sheriffs to really have the time to do what they’re the experts at doing, solving violent crime, and focus their resources on the things they’re experts in,” Shyne said.

Erickson said relocating the homeless outreach from the library might face pushback from residents and business owners near the new location, and it will take a great deal of public outreach to garner enough support.

“I really need people who are going to come to the City Council meetings and advocate and fight for that, because there are a lot of people who won’t want homeless services or outreach shelter next to their house … Obviously, it would come with outreach for those communities and outreach to those neighbors, and I will be the first one there advocating for this and letting the neighbors know that we’re going to do this right,” he said.

Erickson and Shyne also expressed excitement for the new demographics they bring to the council.

Erickson, 34, said he’s excited to bring youth to the council.

“Fifty percent of the city is under the age of 40, and I’m excited to serve in this role because it’s been a while since our city has had someone young in the way who knows the issues we’re facing, student loan debt, getting a job, having someone ‘your age’ fighting for these things, and I think the next generation of leadership is critical. I’m really humbled and excited to get to work on behalf of everyone in the city of West Hollywood and fight for the future we believe in,” he said.

Shyne, the first woman of color to serve on the council, said she wants to bring more diversity to the city.

“I’ve talked about having more gender equity and diversity on our commission and boards. I intend to do my part to make it reality … I’m thrilled and so, so humbled and grateful for the really strong support from voters and my campaign has always been about bringing the people’s voices to City Hall. I’ve often been called the people’s candidate, and I hope to continue being the people’s council member through my term here in West Hollywood,” she said.