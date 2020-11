Join the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce for its November virtual lunch meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., via Zoom. Ned Racine, Scott Donohue and Mindy Lake, of Metro, will provide an update on the Purple Line Extension subway project, followed by a Q & A session. The event will also include a discussion among chamber members and a raffle. RSVP required by Nov. 18. (323)964-5454, or email info@miraclemilechamber.org.