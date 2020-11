Lyle Mackston of Los Angeles has been selected as a top 10 contestant on “Give my Regards,” a national talent search put on by Spot-On Arts Academy, a unique multidisciplinary virtual art academy taught by award winning artists.

The academy announced its initial top 20 contestants last August from a pool of emerging artists spanning across 46 states and seven countries, with the top 10 having been selected after nearly three months of mentorship and training from teaching artists, internal judging and a popular public vote.

In the coming months, a celebrity panel of judges from Hollywood and Broadway will review each contestant to select six semi-finalists, and finally, a grand-prize winner who will be awarded a featured role in a future Spot On Symphony concert in 2021.

Judges include Kate Flannery (“The Office”), Joe Iconis (“Be More Chill”), Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) and others.

“Our top 20 worked tirelessly over the last few months to roll up their sleeves and dive into the content of their original submissions,” said Scott Coulter, the competition’s founder. “Their tremendous growth and exploration of their craft during this time of extended closures for the arts community has reinvigorated the hope of the stars of tomorrow who remain undeterred from uncertainty of the future. We are proud to present these top 10 talents to these esteemed judges, and move closer to choosing a grand prize winner and putting them in the spotlight, where they belong.”

For more information, visit spot-onartsacademy.com.