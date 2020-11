Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced on Monday, Nov. 2, plans to bring small groups of up to three students back to schools.

The plan includes providing in-person instruction to small groups of students, conducting assessments and instruction for special education students, beginning physical conditioning for student athletes and providing extra support for homeless, foster and other high-needs students.

As part of the plan, special education professionals will conduct assessments for students, as well as in-person instruction in small groups. Coaches will lead athletic conditioning outside for small, consistent cohorts of students.

Schools will also provide extra support for students experiencing homelessness and students who are part of the foster care system. And schools will expand supervision of children from high-needs families to provide a safe place to learn and receive meals.

“Even as classes remain online, we continue to work to make sure students have the support they need,” Beutner said. “Whether it’s helping a student build a foundation in literacy and math or helping an athlete build conditioning to participate in sports, we are working to address their unique learning needs and interests, while protecting the health and safety of all in the school community.”

The effort to support homeless and foster students is part of a $1 million commitment Los Angeles Unified announced last week. As part of an agreement LAUSD reached with Verizon in March for broadband access at a significantly reduced cost, the school district is providing access to students and their families for free.

In May, the agreement was amended to enable participation by K-12 schools throughout the state of California. Under the amended agreement, Verizon is providing a rebate to Los Angeles Unified based on the usage of the agreement elsewhere in California. To date, this rebate has exceeded $1 million.