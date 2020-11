The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Advocate & Gochis Galleries announced a special online exhibit in collaboration with the award-winning arts collective and production incubator Level Ground. Celebrating the publication of Issue 02 of their magazine Skew, “Black Dreams, Futures, & Mutual Support” features artworks by 28 of the more than 50 Black and mostly queer artists featured in the current issue of Skew magazine.

The exhibit is open now through the end of the year.

Skew is Level Ground’s experimental art and dialogue magazine, and this year’s magazine features the contributions of over 50 Black artists, futurists, healers, conjurers and abolitionists around the curatorial theme “Black Dreams, Futures, & Mutual Support.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s magazine has expanded to include the printed publication and a digital hub for online healing and other interactive spaces. Every purchase supports the artistic and creative labor of 50-plus Black artists and also brings exclusive access to the SKEW / Digital Hub – including artist conversations, plus video, audio and interactive art.

To view the free online gallery, visit lalgbtcenter.org/gallery. For more information about Level Ground and Skew, visit levelground.co.