Pasadena Playhouse holiday programming is on PlayhouseLive, beginning with an exclusive streaming of Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s “Holiday on Strings!” Filmed in front of a live audience, this holiday tradition for generations of Angelenos launched online at PlayhouseLive on Nov. 23 and is part of the fall lineup of the theater’s pay-per-view streaming theatrical events.

One of the theater’s most requested shows, “Holiday on Strings!” takes viewers along with Wizard of Fantasy and his sidekick Demitrius Nova Twinklestar III as they embark on a magical tour of the holiday galaxies, complete with stops at Santa’s Workshop, a celebration of the eight days of Chanukah, a dip into the world of Charles Dickens and more.

“Holiday on Strings!” can be rented through PlayhouseLive for $14.99 and is available through Jan. 3, 2021.

More than 1 million children of all ages have experienced a Bob Baker puppet performance since the theater’s establishment in 1963.

Other PlayhouseLive programming on the streaming service this fall includes Javon Johnson in “Still,” a timely one-man performance about the complexities of the Black experience, as well as the pilot episodes of four new series.

For more information, visit playhouselive.org.