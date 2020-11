The Miracle Mile Residential Association’s Board of Directors has elected Greg Goldin to serve as president, replacing longtime MMRA president James O’Sullivan, who recently retired.

Goldin has been a resident of the Miracle Mile for decades, having grown up in the neighborhood and returning after a period living in Hollywood. For 12 years, he was the architecture critic at Los Angeles Magazine and is co-author of “Never Built Los Angeles” and “Never Built New York,” about projects that never came to fruition. Goldin received a Getty Research Institute grant for “Pacific Standard Time Presents: Modern Architecture in L.A.” in 2011.

“Greg brings an array of skills and talents to the job,” MMRA senior vice president Ken Hixon said. “He is an experienced journalist and a strong community advocate. He will ensure that MMRA continues as one of the most effective neighborhood associations in the city.”

Goldin said he hopes to continue the association’s focus on development, transportation and public safety. He also explained his long connection to the neighborhood.

“My parents moved our family to the Miracle Mile in 1965, and pretty much ever since, this neighborhood has been my front yard and my back yard. I’ve combed its streets, picked over its alleys, climbed the stairs of its tallest buildings and descended into the water-logged basements of its single-family homes,” Golding said. “I’ve seen many beloved buildings fall to the wrecking balls, and I’ve watched as our neighborhood has endured with resilience and pride. I love the Miracle Mile, warts and all, and I’m hoping that as the new president of the MMRA, I can continue to honor our past and act as a good steward of our future. Most of all, I hope I can help all of us to become more active participants in shaping our neighborhood and turning our energies to a sense of common purpose and good.”

For information, visit miraclemilela.com.