Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles Executive Vice President Dan Rothblatt has received the 2020 Shining Star Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

Rothblatt received the recognition as part of the organization’s 2020 Virtual Conference and Awards Program on Nov. 13, held in conjunction with the 35th anniversary of National Philanthropy Day. The award was presented by longtime friends and former colleagues Rabbi Gary and Tamara Greenebaum, who paid tribute to Rothblatt’s 30-plus years of work in nonprofit development in the Jewish and Los Angeles communities. Rothblatt is known for contributions as a professional nonprofit leader, speaker, author, consultant, mentor, adjunct university educator.

Since joining the foundation’s leadership in 2007, Rothblatt’s responsibilities have expanded to leading development, as well as oversight of grantmaking and marketing, and donor and professional adviser relations. In the past 13 years, the foundation’s donor base has grown significantly with the establishment of hundreds of new charitable funds. Total assets have surpassed $1 billion, and grantmaking has surpassed more than $1 billion during that period.

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles manages charitable assets of more than $1.3 billion. For information, visit jewishfoundationla.org.