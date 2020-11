The First-In Fire Foundation has expanded the “Firehouse Dinners” program to include nutritious snacks for firefighters to take while deployed on the front lines. The Powerhouse Protein Snack Go-Bags are filled with items from local small businesses including turkey and beef jerky, trail mix, energy bars and Life Savers mints. Anaheim House of Jerky and Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market at the Original Farmers Market, as well as Trader Joe’s, provided the snacks.

The “Firehouse Dinners” program shows appreciation for fire department personnel and boosts morale. Local businesses, including many at the Farmers Market, have supported the effort, as well as Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, 4th District. For information, visit firstinfirefoundation.org