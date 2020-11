The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, has many options to fulfill shopping needs during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and take-out and delivery menus from market restaurants are available by visiting mercato.com.

The British pub Market Tavern will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but take-out and delivery resume at noon on Friday, Nov. 27, and offerings include takeaway growlers filled with premium brews and tall glasses of creative cocktails.

Du-par’s will serve a Thanksgiving turkey plate, first come, first served until it is sold out. The regular menu is also available for take out. Warm up with their pumpkin pancakes and hot cocoa. Pies are available for pick up at the bakery counter from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Other Farmers Market merchants in the mercato.com delivery program include Magee’s Kitchen, which is offering all of its Thanksgiving options, Monsieur Marcel Bistro, the French Crepe Company, the Gumbo Pot, Blaze Pizza, Buca di Beppo, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Fritzi Coop, Local Ice, Marmalade Café, Mixology 101, Pampas Grill, Papa Jake’s, Patsy D’Amore’s Pizza, Phil’s Deli and Grill, Singapore’s Banana Leaf, Starbucks, Sushi A Go Go, Trejo’s Tacos and Veggie Grill.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.