The J. Paul Getty Museum has appointed Elizabeth Escamilla to the position of assistant director for education and public programming. Escamilla will lead a department of 42 professionals that provides free visits to more than 150,000 K-12 Title I school students a year. The department also makes available free online resources to teachers and families, oversees the museum’s docent program and provides public programming online and in person that engages diverse local and international audiences in the visual arts.

“I am very pleased that following an extensive search, we are welcoming Elizabeth back to the Getty,” Getty Museum Director Timothy Potts said. “She combines great expertise in the field as well as a longtime familiarity with the Getty, and an energetic commitment to serving our very diverse community both onsite and online.”

Escamilla previously worked at the Getty Museum from 1996 to 2018, before leaving to assume the role of director for education at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts, which is slated to open in 2022. She began her 22-year career at the Getty as an education specialist for community audiences.

She served as head of education and on two occasions stepped into the role of interim assistant director for education and public programs. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in art history from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Master of Arts in museum studies from San Francisco State University, where she recently began teaching museum studies.

“I am excited to return to the Getty and join the creative and dynamic education and public programs staff who have effectively leveraged digital platforms to connect and engage with audiences during this safer-at-home period,” Escamilla said.

“As we anticipate welcoming visitors back in 2021, I look forward to developing new programs that extend the mission of the Getty for local audiences as well as those around the world,” she added

Escamilla assumes her new position on Nov. 16. For more information, visit getty.edu.