Du-par’s is offering a Thanksgiving feast for patio dine-in, take-out and delivery. The feast feeds 8-10 people and includes a whole turkey with all the fixings and two pies. A smaller feast is available for 4-6 people. Individual turkey dinners are $29.95.

Patio dining is open, including on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. The Thanksgiving feast is available for pick-up through Nov. 29.

Du-par’s is located at the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax. For information, call (323)933-8446, or visit dupars.net.