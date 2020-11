Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry are doing their part to make sure children in need have new pajamas this holiday season.

The shops at the Original Farmers Market are hosting their first Holiday Kids Pajama Drive through Nov. 30. Proprietor Jim Cascone said the goal is to collect 300 pairs of pajamas for distribution to local organizations serving homeless and low-income families.

Customers that donate a pair of new, unwrapped pajamas valued at $10 or more will receive a complimentary pound of premium bacon or homemade sausages from Huntington Meats, or a dozen fresh eggs from Farmers Market Poultry. In addition to pajamas for children from infant to age 18, the shops will be collecting children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, story books, and toothbrush and toothpaste sets.

“We thought this was a unique idea for a great cause,” Cascone said. “Toy drives are great during the holiday, but we forget that some kids may never have received a brand new pair of PJs, which was something many of us took for granted growing up.”

“Our goal is to try to make nights a little comfier for those kids that may be experiencing homelessness or are members of families that just don’t have the means to purchase their little ones new pajamas,” butcher Jon Escobedo added. “We want to do our part to make sure that kids in need across Los Angeles have new pajamas to snuggle in this holiday season.”

The shops are located at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St. Huntington Meats is located in Stall 350 and Farmers Market Poultry is in Stall 216. For information, visit huntingtonmeats.com or farmersmarketpoultry.com.