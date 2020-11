Re “Raman prepares to hit the ground running in L.A.,” Nov. 12 issue

As the new City Councilwoman-elect for the 4th District, Raman is following in the footsteps of David Ryu.

David did a super job in that capacity, and Nithya Raman has had wonderful experience for the job. Her focus on homelessness and housing is commendable.

I want to acknowledge Ryu for doing such a good job during his term of office and hope he will continue in his efforts on behalf of our city. I am also pleased that – unlike President Trump – Ryu congratulated his successor, wishing her success and his support. What a pleasant difference.

To the Beverly Press, may I add my thanks for bringing us this good news. Keep up the good work.

George Epstein

Detroit Street