The Colburn School, a local leader in music and dance education, and the Sphinx Organization, a nonprofit organization based in Detroit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts, have formed a partnership aimed at creating new opportunities on the West Coast for emerging young Black and Latinx musicians and arts professionals.

“The Colburn School is excited to engage deeply with the Sphinx Organization, longtime international thought leaders in building opportunity and access for artists of color in classical music,” Colburn President and CEO Sel Kardan said.

Beginning in 2021, Colburn will provide full scholarships in its Music Academy program to pre-collegiate musicians who are winners and semi-finalists in the junior division of the Sphinx Competition; present the Sphinx Virtuosi in a residency that encompasses performance, education and community engagement; and host the first West Coast retreat for the Sphinx LEAD cohort. Designed as a long-term collaborative partnership, the two organizations will explore additional opportunities to engage, develop and empower young artists of color.

“We are excited to work with Colburn to further the work of excellence and diversity in the arts,” Sphinx President and Artistic Director Afa Dworkin said.

As part of the newly formed partnership, Sphinx alumni will be eligible for full scholarships to the Colburn Music Academy, a residential pre-college program for gifted young musicians ages 14-18.

For information, visit sphinxmusic.org or colburnschool.edu.